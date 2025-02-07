Cutter Aviation Names Richard P. Campbell Jr., Vice President of FBO Operations

Cutter Aviation is excited to announce the appointment of Richard P. Campbell Jr. as Vice President of FBO Operations.

Since joining Cutter Aviation in 1998, Richard has played a key role in the growth and success of the company’s Fixed Based Operator (FBO) services. As Vice President, he will continue leading the General Managers across Cutter Aviation’s six FBO locations in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas while working closely with the executive team to drive further expansion of our FBO network.

“Richard is more than deserving of this new title,” said Will Cutter, President and CEO. “His loyalty, leadership, and expertise have been invaluable to the growth of our FBO services.”