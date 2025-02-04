Universal Aviation Dominican Republic and AERODOM to Build New FBO at Samaná Airport

Universal Aviation Dominican Republic and AERODOM announced plans to construct a new FBO at Prof. Juan Bosch International Airport (MDCY) in Samaná, Dominican Republic.

The sustainable, state-of-the-art facility will offer comprehensive services, including world-class ground handling, concierge services, valet parking, and exclusive passenger and crew amenities. Construction is expected to be completed in Q2 2025.

"This new FBO at Samaná Airport responds to growing demand from high-profile travelers in the region's ultra-luxury tourism sector," said Danilo Rosario Jiménez, director of Universal Aviation® Dominican Republic. "By strengthening our presence in the northeastern region with world-class, personalized services, we're supporting the area's economic development while ensuring private and executive aviation clients receive the premium experience they expect."

The facility will provide complete FBO services, including ground handling, aircraft fueling, waiting room amenities, flight crew lounges, and ground transportation.

"The construction of this new FBO in Samaná reflects our commitment to the region and our users, providing them with modern facilities and excellent services," said Fabien Gourdon, commercial director of AERODOM.

This latest project builds on Universal Aviation's successful partnership with AERODOM, following their recent FBO renovation at Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata.

Universal Aviation, the worldwide ground support division of Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc., operates more than 50 locations across 30 countries.