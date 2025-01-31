Clay Lacy Aviation at Connecticut’s Waterbury-Oxford Airport (OXC) Joins the Paragon Network to Enhance Private Aviation Services

Paragon Aviation Group is pleased to announce that Clay Lacy Aviation's FBO at Waterbury-Oxford Airport (KOXC) in Oxford, Connecticut has joined the Paragon Network. This partnership unites two industry leaders committed to delivering exceptional safety and service within the aviation sector.

Founded by renowned aviator Clay Lacy, the company has refined its offerings over more than 55 years, providing aircraft management, charter, maintenance, avionics, interiors, and FBO services to a distinguished clientele that includes entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 companies, and Hollywood film studios. With operations across the U.S., including three full-service FBOs at Van Nuys Airport, John Wayne Airport, and Waterbury-Oxford Airport (KOXC), Clay Lacy is trusted by both prominent individuals and leading corporations.

"Joining the Paragon Network offers an opportunity for Clay Lacy Aviation to further enhance our service offerings in the Northeast and expand our reach within the business aviation community," said Maria Garceau FBO General Manager at Clay Lacy Aviation OXC. "Our unwavering commitment to safety, service, and a culture of continuous improvement aligns perfectly with the values of Paragon, and we look forward to collaborating with fellow industry leaders."

Clay Lacy Aviation is known for its robust focus on safety, holding the highest accreditations in the industry, including ARGUS Platinum, Wyvern Wingman, and IS-BAO Stage 3. Their SMS Voluntary Program has been validated and recognized by the FAA, placing them in the top 2% of Part 135 operators nationwide. A comprehensive continuous improvement program is embedded at the core of its operations, driven by a team of subject matter experts dedicated to enhancing products, services, and processes.

What sets Clay Lacy apart is its client-centric approach, rooted in core values of integrity, excellence, and innovation. The experienced FBO team at Waterbury-Oxford Airport (OXC) delivers a friendly and personalized experience, featuring 120,000 square feet of modern, state-of-the-art hangars, ample ramp space for large-cabin aircraft, on-airport U.S. Customs services, and 24/7 maintenance and AOG support.

Clay Lacy Aviation’s Oxford FBO has quickly achieved notable certifications, including NATA Safety 1st Certified and Gulfstream Ground Handling Training Program, among others. The company has also received multiple industry-first sustainability recognitions, including the NBAA Sustainable Flight Department Accreditation, 4AIR Facilities Neutral, and the NATA Sustainability Standard for Aviation Business.

"Clay Lacy Aviation at Waterbury-Oxford Airport brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to excellence that aligns with our mission," said Crystal Kubeczka, President of Paragon Aviation Group. "We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on both organizations and the business aviation community as a whole."

Looking ahead, Clay Lacy is excited about the upcoming completion of its state-of-the-art FBO terminal at OXC before Spring 2025, along with the construction of a new FBO and hangar complex at John Wayne Airport that began in Fall of last year. The company is also expanding its fixed base operations to Sun Valley, Idaho, with plans to build a new FBO at Friedman Memorial Airport.