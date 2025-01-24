Ambassador Jet Center Showcases Stunning Facility Remodel

Ambassador Jet Center, the premier FBO at Dallas Executive Airport (KRBD), recently completed renovations on its stunning terminal to better welcome guests with red carpet service and unparalleled hospitality.

Visitors to Ambassador Jet Center are greeted by an expansive, light-filled lobby with gleaming new floors, an inviting reception area, pilots lounge and a fully stocked coffee and refreshment bar that’s perfect for fueling up before a flight or relaxing upon arrival. For business travelers, the fully equipped conference room is available upon request.

Notably, the 23,442-square-foot FBO/hangar facility is dedicated to base and transient customers, offering a heated hangar centrally located on the field on the developed side of the airport.

“We are delighted to unveil our beautifully renovated facility and extend a warm welcome to travelers visiting the Dallas area,” said Brian T. Myler, general manager of Ambassador Jet Center. “These enhanced amenities allow our attentive team to deliver an elevated level of personalized service, ensuring every guest's experience is seamless and exceptional.”

The new design blends timeless charm with modern comfort and continues Ambassador Jet Center’s legacy of delivering a full suite of five-star amenities without airport delays or upcharges. Furthermore, the FBO’s central location serves as an ideal transient stop for business and leisure travelers alike.

As the longest-operating FBO at Dallas Executive Airport (since 2001), Ambassador Jet Center is renowned for its world-class service and expertise in rapid quick-turns, ensuring a smooth and efficient travel experience. In addition, there is 18,000 square feet of primary hangar space. The FBO is open 0600-2200 365 days per year. After-hour services are offered for a fee. Additional build-to-suit hangar options are available, and Ambassador operates a Helicopter painting operation as well as fixed wing touch up painting.

As an Avfuel-branded location, Ambassador Jet Center provides customers with lucrative rewards with AVTRIP and competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel. In addition to contract fuel, customers benefit from transaction ease when using the Avfuel Pro Card at the FBO with the ability to put everything—fuel and non-fuel items with or without a fuel purchase—on one transaction, avoiding processing fees.