Sky Harbour’s Campus at Dulles International Airport awarded $250,000 by Loudoun Board of Supervisors

Loudoun County Economic Development announced an award of $250,000 to the Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH, SKYH WS) for the development of a Sky Harbour Home Base campus at Dulles International Airport (IAD), Greater Washington DC’s international gateway airport. In May 2024, Sky Harbour signed a contingent ground lease agreement with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (“MWAA”) to develop its hangar campus.

The Sky Harbour campus, to be developed on approximately 18 acres, is expected to create or sustain hundreds of local jobs and generate significant economic benefits to Loudoun County and Northern Virginia. The campus will offer “the best home base in business aviation” to house Washington, DC area’s top corporate and privately-owned business jets in state-of-the art hangars, with line-services dedicated exclusively to based tenants, offering “the shortest time to wheels-up in business aviation.”

Dulles International Airport joins Sky Harbour campus locations now operating at Houston’s Sugar Land Regional Airport (SGR), Nashville International Airport (BNA), Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport (OPF), and San Jose Mineta Airport (SJC); and campuses in development at Denver Centennial Airport (APA), Phoenix Deer Valley Airport (DVT), Dallas Addison Airport (ADS), Chicago Executive Airport (PWK), Bradley International Airport (BDL), Hudson Valley Regional Airport (POU), Orlando Executive Airport (ORL), Stewart International Airport (SWF), and Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC); with additional campuses soon to be announced.

Tal Keinan, Sky Harbour’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Dulles International Airport is business aviation’s gateway to our nation’s capital and a Sky Harbour National Tier-1 airport. We are grateful for Loudoun County’s support and eager to deliver on our commitment to the airport, to the Greater DC business aviation community, and to the citizens of Loudon County and Northern Virginia. The Sky Harbour campus at Dulles will be another best-in-class facility with outstanding operational leadership driving uncompromising standards for business aviation safety and efficiency.”

“Sky Harbour’s investment at Dulles International Airport represents an exciting opportunity for Loudoun County,” said Phyllis Randall, Chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. “This project will create hundreds of well-paying jobs, diversify and expand our tax base, and enhance services for our residents. We are proud to partner with a company that shares our commitment to fostering economic growth and delivering lasting benefits to the community.”

“Loudoun County is thrilled to welcome Sky Harbour to Dulles International Airport, further enhancing our reputation as a premier location for business aviation,” said Buddy Rizer, Executive Director of Loudoun Economic Development. “This project represents a significant investment in our community, creating jobs, driving economic growth, and elevating the services available to the region’s business leaders. We’re proud to support Sky Harbour in bringing this state-of-the-art facility to Loudoun County and strengthening our position as a gateway for innovation and opportunity.”

Sky Harbour’s facility will include hangar space to house the latest business aircraft of all sizes, adjacent office space, critical operational infrastructure, and significant ramp and automobile parking.