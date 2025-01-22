Universal Aviation Spain Announces Madrid's First and Only Premium General Aviation Hangar at Barajas Airport

Universal Aviation Spain has unveiled plans to construct Madrid's first and only exclusive general aviation hangar at Madrid-Barajas Airport (LEMD).

The state-of-the-art facility, set to be completed in the second half of 2026, will feature 5,000 m² (53,820 sq. ft.) of hangar space and 10,000 m² (107,640 sq. ft.) of apron area. Strategically located on Ramp 7, it will provide seamless access to Madrid’s business and cultural hubs with 24/7 operations capability.

“This project represents a significant milestone in Madrid's business aviation infrastructure, setting new standards for luxury, security, and operational excellence in Spain's capital,” said Gonzalo Barona, Jr., General Manager of Universal Aviation Spain. “We’re creating more than just a hangar – we’re establishing a premium facility that addresses the specific needs of discerning flight departments and aircraft owners who demand the highest standards of service and security.”

Drawing from Universal’s extensive expertise in operating hangars globally, this facility will surpass business aviation industry standards. The design incorporates four independently operable doors for operational flexibility and can house commercial narrow-body aircraft while accommodating the most popular long-range business jets, such as the G650/G700 and Global 7500.

Other key features include:

Comprehensive fire suppression systems meeting NFPA 409 standards.

Purpose-built office spaces.

200 m² of storage space optimized for flight department operations.

Construction is scheduled to commence in the latter half of 2025, with a projected 13-month timeline. The timing coincides with Madrid’s upcoming decade of Formula One races (2026-2035), aligning with the growing demand for premium aircraft storage and handling services.

“This facility will offer unmatched benefits to based tenants, including enhanced security against environmental activists and protestors, comprehensive weather protection, and congestion avoidance during major events,” added Barona. “We’re providing a cost-effective solution that combines protection, prestige, and unprecedented convenience in Madrid’s business aviation landscape.”

Space for advance reservations is limited. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Universal Aviation Spain for more information.