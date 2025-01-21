Empire Aviation USA Expands Nationwide AOG Services with New Location at Skyservice Napa FBO

Empire Aviation USA, a leading nationwide provider of Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support, proudly announces the opening of its newest AOG location at Skyservice’s premier Fixed-Base Operator facility at Napa County Airport (APC), California.

The new Napa location enhances Empire Aviation USA’s ability to deliver swift, reliable maintenance support to private and business aircraft operators throughout Northern California and beyond. Strategically positioned within Napa’s aviation hub, the APC site ensures convenient access and quick response times for operators requiring dependable AOG solutions.

“We’re excited to expand our AOG capabilities to Napa County Airport with Skyservice,” said Mark Reyes, President of Empire Aviation USA. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to minimizing aircraft downtime by providing responsive troubleshooting and repair services.”

Skyservice, renowned for delivering exceptional FBO services across North America, expressed enthusiasm for the Napa agreement. “We are delighted to welcome Empire Aviation USA to Napa County Airport,” said Ty Dubay, President of Fixed-Based Operations at Skyservice. “Their trusted maintenance solutions will enhance the overall experience for our tenants and transient customers, providing a critical resource to keep aircraft in service.”

Empire Aviation USA’s services at Napa (APC) include:

24/7 Regional AOG Support

Troubleshooting and Repairs

Routine and Emergency Maintenance

Parts Sales

Technical Support and Inspections

With teams strategically positioned across the United States, Empire Aviation USA ensures fast, reliable maintenance solutions that help operators minimize disruptions and stay mission ready.