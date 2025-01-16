Tri-State Aero (EVV) Opens Luxe FBO Terminal at Indiana Airport

Visitors to Indiana’s Evansville Regional Airport (KEVV) are now met with an elevated experience as United Companies unveils its newly-constructed, luxe FBO terminal and brand: United Companies Air Center, formerly Tri-State Aero.

As the FBO rebranded itself and transitioned facilities, it also partnered with Avfuel Corporation—the leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services—as a new Avfuel Network location, effective January 15, 2025.

The 10,000-square-foot FBO was constructed to accommodate general aviation needs and welcome travelers to Evansville. It features modern and comfortable lobbies for passengers and pilots, and a host of amenities flight operators look for in an aircraft fueling and handling operation. This includes fully-equipped flight-planning and conference rooms; secure, 24/7 surveillance; complimentary refreshments and Wi-Fi access.

The FBO terminal is complemented by a new corporate client hangar featuring a 28-foot-tall door, 12,000 square feet of space for aircraft and an additional 3,500 square feet of office space. This is in addition to 100,000 square feet of existing hangar space and more than 200,000 square feet of ramp space ready to welcome transient and tenant traffic alike.

The new facility comes shortly after Evansville’s United Companies—a long-time tenant of Tri-State Aero—acquired the FBO. Its rebrand to United Companies Air Center features a modern exterior and interior design with local touches and elements. The acquisition and rebrand, however, does preserve the people-first component for which Tri-State Aero has been known over the past 61 years.

“We love our community and have long admired the way Tri-State Aero has served it as a hub of connectivity for more than half a century,” said Doug Petitt, president of United Companies Air Center, and executive vice president and chief people officer of United Companies. “Really, it was the people at the FBO who made us loyal customers. When we heard the previous owners were looking to sell the business, we jumped at the opportunity.

“By purchasing the operation, we were able to keep the FBO under local ownership and preserve the unique aspects—the small, customer-oriented details—that made it a successful, independently-run operation. With the resources of United Companies, we were thrilled to expand upon that tradition of customer care, and operational integrity and safety, with the facilities and brand to match.”

Along with its new facilities, guests enjoy the conveniences of the FBO’s full-service portfolio, including benefits such as: quick turns; easy access; a fuel discount program; GPUs; aircraft detailing; pilot supplies; hangar space; catering; crew cars; rental cars; and ramp-side auto access. United Companies Air Center also provides maintenance services, specializing in Beechjet, Cirrus, Piper, King Air and other aircraft. Furthermore, its aircraft management program simplifies maintenance scheduling by keeping detailed aircraft records and a well-organized maintenance history on behalf of aircraft owners and operators.

As an Avfuel-branded location, the FBO now also offers lucrative loyalty rewards through AVTRIP, competitive fuel prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel and streamlined transactions with the Avfuel Pro Card—it’s new preferred payment method.

As the sole operation on the field, United Companies Air Center is prepared to care for the needs of every type of aviator, from general and business aviation operations, to commercial carriers and military ops, facilitating connections to Evansville while supporting the region’s economic vitality.

Joel Hirst, Avfuel’s senior vice president of sales, said, “It is our pleasure and honor to join together the Avfuel brand with United Companies Air Center. Its team is passionate about aviation, service and safety, with a community-first focus that helps drive the region’s economy. I know Avfuel’s customers will love flying to United Companies Air Center’s new facility. We thank its team for entrusting us with operationally-critical services and support.”