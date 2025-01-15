Winchester Aviation Opens New Terminal & Joins Avfuel Network

Winchester Aviation, the sole FBO at Winchester Regional Airport (KOKV), proudly announces the completion of its new terminal facility, which was celebrated with a private grand opening event on Thursday, January 9.

While a public grand opening celebration is slated for Spring 2025, travelers can now enjoy the FBO’s new terminal while also benefiting from new rewards and fueling options as a recent addition to the Avfuel Network.

“We set out to create the ‘Terminal of the Future’ by reimagining how a general aviation airport can connect with its community in new and meaningful ways,” said Executive Director Nick Sabo. “This terminal is ready to support the next generation of aviation and serve as a vital transportation, business and community hub.”

Joel Hirst, senior vice president of sales for Avfuel, said, “Avfuel is excited to partner with Winchester Aviation at the cusp of unprecedented growth with this new terminal; we’re also honored the airport entrusted Avfuel to provide heightened safety, integrity and reliability in aviation fuel and services.”

Along with beautifully-crafted lounges, a conference room with full A/V and seating for 60, and a snooze room, the 16,300-square-foot terminal boasts a backup generator, fiber optic data service, a family restroom and mother’s room, and a 1,500-square-foot business center. With an emphasis on community and social impact, the terminal supports local flight schools, provides a community meeting space and is home to the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Aesthetically, the new building was inspired by the Shenandoah Valley, using natural columns and supports, and a two-story curtainwall that allows for an abundance of energy-saving daylight. The eco-conscious building also uses cool roof technology and the adjoining ramp features a conduit system to support electric aircraft charging infrastructure.

In addition to its new facility, Winchester Aviation sets the standard for functionality, providing a comprehensive lineup of services, including ground handling, Jet A and 100LL Avgas, and GPU. Guests also benefit from exceptional customer service, ample hangar space, crew cars and catering options. The airport offers third-party maintenance options on field, ILS, AWOS on site and a 5,500-foot runway able to accommodate aircraft up to a Global Express or G650.

Conveniently located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, together, the airport and its FBO provide services that are pivotal for streamlined transportation, workforce development and the economic vitality of their community.

With its Avfuel partnership, Winchester Aviation’s customers gained access to competitive fuel prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel, lucrative rewards with AVTRIP and streamlined payment processing with the Avfuel Pro Card—the FBO’s new preferred payment method.