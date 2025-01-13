Jet Aviation Launches Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Basel, Switzerland

Jet Aviation announced today that it has signed an agreement with World Fuel Services to provide Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at its site in Basel, Switzerland. Basel is the 12th Jet Aviation facility worldwide to offer on-site SAF.

Effective immediately, SAF will be permanently available at Jet Aviation Basel for all flights departing the site, including maintenance and completion redeliveries, and test flights.

“This is a fantastic achievement, and we are incredibly proud to bring SAF to Basel for the first time,” says Jeremie Caillet, president. “As our global headquarters and largest maintenance site, as well as home to our VIP completions business, Basel is central to our network. Making SAF available for customers here reinforces our commitment to working together with our partners to continue increasing access to SAF as part of our contribution towards the industry’s efforts for a more sustainable future.”

Jet Aviation was the first company to bring SAF to Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum 2020. Since then, it has also provided an on-site supply in Geneva during EBACE 2022, 2023, and 2024.

“Since we first brought in SAF for WEF 2020, it has been our vision to provide an ongoing supply in Switzerland,” says Joao Martins, Jet Aviation’s vice president of FBO services in Europe. “I am delighted that we have achieved that today, and I would like to thank our teams in Basel and Zurich, as well as our partners at World Fuel Services and the EuroAirport, for their support in making this a reality.”

“World Fuel is advancing the aviation industry's access to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)," said Duncan Storey, senior vice president, supply aviation Europe, World Fuel. "Our collaboration with Jet Aviation to introduce SAF at Basel Airport marks a significant step towards our long-term goal of supporting the industry's transition to carbon neutrality. This initiative reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that promote environmental sustainability in aviation."

SAF is also available on-site at the company’s locations in Amsterdam and Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Singapore, Van Nuys, California, Bozeman, Montana, and Scottsdale, Arizona, and via Book & Claim anywhere in the world. The company recently announced that it will be introducing SAF in Dallas, Texas, Houston, Texas, Palm Beach, Florida, Bedford, Massachusetts, Teterboro, New Jersey, as of January 2025, with plans to also provide SAF at its new FBO in Miami-Opa Locka, Florida, upon operation.