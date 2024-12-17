Paragon Aviation Group Welcomes Three New Locations from jetCenters of Colorado to Its Esteemed Network of Elite Independent FBOs

Paragon Aviation Group is proud to announce the addition of three premier, full-service Fixed Base Operators (FBOs) locations from jetCenters of Colorado to its network of elite FBOs. This expansion reflects Paragon's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality services in the aviation industry. jetCenters of Colorado, founded in 1986, is well-regarded for its extensive service offerings tailored to business, general, commercial, and military aviation needs along Colorado's Front Range. The company operates FBOs in three key locations: Colorado Springs (KCOS), Denver (KAPA), and Fort Collins Loveland (KFNL). With over 38 years in the aviation sector, jetCenters of Colorado is recognized for its focus on safety, exceptional customer service, and high-quality facilities. Crystal Kubeczka, President and CEO of Paragon Aviation Group, remarked, "The addition of jetCenters of Colorado to our network reinforces our mission to build an exceptional top-tier group of FBOs worldwide. This partnership highlights our commitment to excellence and our goal to enhance the aviation experience for our business aviation clients." jetCenters of Colorado has established itself as a premier provider within the aviation community, occupying over 230 acres of aviation real estate, which includes 28 acres of front ramp space and 800,000 square feet of heated hangars, accommodating various business aircraft operations. As Avfuel-branded FBOs, they offer 24/7 access to Jet A, 100LL Avgas, and UL94 unleaded aviation gasoline at their Centennial Airport location, ensuring access to high-quality fuel options. The FBO chain has received commendations in the Pro Pilot PRASE survey, ranking as the third-best small FBO chain, with the Denver (KAPA) location earning the 13th position overall. Their facilities provide a variety of premium services to enhance the travel experience for business passengers, including spacious lounges, fully equipped conference rooms, concierge services, crew vehicles, and on-site U.S. Customs. Kelly Frontczak, VP of Sales & Marketing from jetCenters of Colorado expressed enthusiasm about this new collaboration, stating, "Joining the Paragon Network is an exciting opportunity for us. We look forward to working with industry leaders who share our values of safety, service, and excellence in aviation." The inclusion of jetCenters of Colorado into the Paragon Network underscores a dedication to outstanding service and the highest standards within the business aviation sector, reinforcing their impressive safety record and customer satisfaction.