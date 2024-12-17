GKN Aerospace Officially Opens $55 Million Repair Facility for Aero-Engine Components in San Diego

GKN Aerospace has opened a new 150,000 square-foot facility in San Diego, California, strengthening the company’s global repair network and commitment to sustainable, cutting-edge MRO solutions. The $55 million investment increases its capacity and underlines GKN Aerospace’s dedication to delivering best-in-class support to the growing Aero-Engine MRO market worldwide.

Joakim Andersson, President of Engine Systems, said: “We are incredibly proud to open this new state-of-the-art facility and to share this milestone with our customers, employees, and stakeholders. This significant investment brings the latest automated manufacturing technologies to our business, while emphasizing our commitment to our customers in North America and helping to meet the growing demand for MRO in the region. We appreciate the support of the local government and community in making San Diego the ideal location for this facility.”

The facility is adjacent to GKN Aerospace’s existing engines site in San Diego and effectively doubles MRO capacity in the region. This expansion will provide advanced repair solutions for both current and next-generation engine components, including GE LEAP and Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan models, alongside legacy platforms. Equipped with the latest automation and robotics, the San Diego facility will enhance product reliability, boost efficiency, and reduce turnaround times for our global partners.

With this expansion, the facility now supports over 400 customers with repair technologies for both civil and military aero-engines. GKN Aerospace’s current team in San Diego of 900 employees is set to grow significantly in the coming years, and GKN Aerospace will continue to invest in developing specialist skills and capabilities.