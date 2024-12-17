Avflight Expands to Utah With Latest Acquisition

Avflight Corporation, a leading provider of aviation services, is excited to announce the acquisition of its newest FBO, Avflight Ogden, at Ogden Regional Airport (KOGD).

Effective December 9, 2024, Avflight acquired Kemp Jet Services, marking its first location in the state of Utah and 27th facility worldwide. The premier FBO is centrally located in the United States and serves as a gateway to both Utah’s beautiful scenic destinations and larger cities alike.

The spacious facility boasts comfortable pilot and passenger lounges, a gym, a conference room and a state-of-the-art fuel farm. Hangar capacity includes four bays—totaling more than 50,000 sq. ft. of space—and a mega door system to accommodate aircraft of any size. The acquired facilities will undergo a rebrand to match the modern look and feel of the Avflight Network.

“We are thrilled to expand the FBO Network into Utah with the addition of Avflight Ogden,” said Garrett Hain, vice president of finance and treasurer at Avflight. “The new location further enhances our commitment to supporting general aviation operations at key locations throughout North America.”

In keeping with Kemp Jet Services’ legacy of exceeding customer expectations, and providing exceptional aircraft and fueling services, Avflight Ogden’s dedicated team will ensure a safe, comfortable and seamless experience for every guest.

Longtime visitors of KOGD will recognize familiar faces at Avflight Ogden, as the FBO will retain Kemp Jet Services’ dedicated team of professionals. This continuity ensures a smooth transition for guests while enhancing the overall service experience through the expertise, resources and support of the Avflight Network.

“This strategic acquisition represents a significant milestone in Avflight's growth journey. Our team is proud to support Utah’s aviation community as its new gateway for visitors and is committed to building lasting relationships to continue delivering exceptional services to every guest,” said Hain.

With the acquisition, the FBO will remain an Avfuel-branded network location, offering customers lucrative rewards with AVTRIP, competitive fuel prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel and streamlined payment processing with the Avfuel Pro Card.