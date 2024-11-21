Paragon Aviation Group Announces Expansion of Corporate Leadership Team

Paragon Aviation Group has announced the addition of three key professionals to its corporate leadership team: Tina Gray, Aria Herrera, and Kristen Morgan. This expansion aims to strengthen the company’s commitment to excellence within the aviation industry alongside existing leaders, Crystal Kubeczka, President, and Julie O’Brien, Vice President of Business Development. Tina Gray has joined Paragon as the Controller and Administrative Coordinator, bringing extensive experience in accounting and aviation. She previously held significant roles at Landmark Aviation and ProJet Aviation, where she was also a client. Tina is recognized for her ability to create essential operational frameworks, such as establishing Human Resource Departments and Safety Management Systems. Her active participation in the Aviation Education & Career Expo highlights her dedication to the aviation community. Aria Herrera has been appointed as the Marketing Supervisor. With over ten years of experience as a Digital Marketing Strategist, Aria has worked across various sectors, including Business Aviation and Media Entertainment. Her international experience in the UAE and Mexico provides her with valuable insights into enhancing brand visibility and community engagement. Aria's collaborative approach and digital media expertise will play a vital role in advancing Paragon’s marketing strategies. Kristen Morgan joins the team as the Marketing and Sales Coordinator, bringing over a decade of experience from FlightSafety International, where she focused on courseware development for cabin safety and pilot programs. Her prior work in marketing and publications at Gulfstream Aerospace equips her to make significant contributions to Paragon’s branding and client support initiatives. Crystal Kubeczka, President of Paragon Aviation Group, remarked, “We are delighted to announce the addition of distinguished aviation professionals to our team, marking a significant enhancement in our industry expertise. Their extensive backgrounds and specialized knowledge are crucial as we continue to expand and elevate our service offerings. Together, we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled value and exceptional service to our clients and partners.” The addition of these talented professionals demonstrates Paragon Aviation Group’s ongoing dedication to growth and innovation within the aviation sector. For more information about Paragon Aviation Group and its corporate team, interested parties are encouraged to visit the company’s website.