Wheels Up Names Jill Greer as Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), a global leader in private aviation, today announced the appointment of Jill Greer as Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability. Jill brings over two decades of experience in aviation and strong financial leadership to the role, having spent 21 years working at Delta Air Lines. During her tenure, Jill led the investor relations organization and was responsible for the company's finance digital transformation efforts. Additionally, she has experience in operational finance, corporate communications and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) initiatives.

In her new position, Jill will shape Wheels Up's investment narrative and lead the company's engagement with the investment community, as Wheels Up executes on its long-term strategic plan. She will also lead the development and implementation of the company's ESG strategy in this newly created role, bringing increased focus and leadership to Wheels Up's sustainability efforts.

Most recently, Jill served as Vice President of Investor Relations at Travel + Leisure Co., where she has strengthened investor engagement and corporate storytelling. Previously, as Senior Vice President of Finance at ADT, she was instrumental in enhancing corporate communications and sustainability, developed ADT's first ESG report, and led the company's post-IPO Investor Day. Her prior experience at Delta Air Lines as Vice President of Finance solidified her reputation as a financial strategist, where she contributed to earning the company prestigious recognition as a "Most Honored Company" by Institutional Investor.

"We are excited to welcome Jill to Wheels Up at such a pivotal time for our business," said George Mattson, CEO of Wheels Up. "I had the opportunity to work closely with Jill over the course of my time on the Delta Air Lines board, and I know that her exceptional leadership in finance and sustainability, along with her ability to drive impactful investor relations, will be invaluable as we elevate our investor engagement and communications and deepen our commitment to responsible aviation."

Jill will be based in Atlanta and is expected to join the company in January 2025. She holds an MBA from Georgia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor's degree from University of Maryland.