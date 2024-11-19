AXIS Aviation Expands San Marino Fleet

Leading business aircraft management company AXIS Aviation is continuing to expand its fleet, welcoming a Bombardier Global 5000, Dassault Falcon 2000LX and Dassault Falcon 7X.

The three aircraft will be privately managed and added to AXIS Aviation’s San Marino AOC, which opened in April 2024. AXIS Aviation selected the San Marino registry due to its international standards of safety, reliability and efficiency.

Owners and family offices of the aircraft joining the fleet will be able to receive real-time updates of jet activity including maintenance and financial records via the AXIS Aviation owner app.

Kerstin Mumenthaler, managing director at AXIS Aviation Europe, says: “We obtained our San Marino AOC earlier this year and are proud to have already welcomed three new customers. Our rapid growth trajectory to date demonstrates the value of digital-forward solutions and thriving demand for personalised aircraft management services in Europe.

“We are grateful for the trust of our new customers, which evidences our dedication to providing outstanding management services with the highest level of transparency and operational efficiency.”

Niall Olver, chairman of AXIS Aviation, adds: “We’re committed to providing the best possible service for our clients and our latest fleet additions demonstrate this. We will continue to identify new growth opportunities as we expand throughout EMEA.”

AXIS Aviation currently manages a fleet of more than 35 aircraft across its bases in Austria, San Marino, Switzerland and South Africa.