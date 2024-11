The FBO, aircraft management, maintenance and charter services provider will redevelop its existing 14 acres on the airfield and establish the world’s first ISI Envision Gold Certified FBO by the Institute of Sustainable Infrastructure, creating 180 jobs, investing in the local economy and workforce, as well as constructing a new purpose-built home for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) Air Support Unit. “I’m so honored today to be standing here to break ground and celebrate what will be one of the finest FBOs and aviation facilities in the world,” said Brian Kirkdoffer, Owner and Chairman of Clay Lacy Aviation. “This development is an investment in the future of Orange County, making it stronger and more competitive on the world stage, attracting and retaining great businesses.” Kirkdoffer added: “It will enhance and support the entire aviation ecosystem and pay it forward to the next generation of aviators and aviation professionals to live, to work and to thrive here in Orange County. This development is an investment in new and emerging air mobility technologies that will put Orange County at the forefront of the aviation industry with thoughtfully better, sustainable facilities.”