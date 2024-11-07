Clay Lacy Aviation Awarded FBO Lease at Friedman Memorial Airport
Nov. 7, 2024
Sun Valley, Idaho Facility to Be Built with Sustainability Focus and Greater Access to General Aviation
The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board has awarded Clay Lacy Aviation a lease at the airport in Hailey, Idaho, serving Sun Valley and communities throughout the Wood River Valley to construct and operate a Fixed-Base Operation (FBO) on a 10-acre site. The thoughtfully designed FBO at Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN) will serve a wide variety of general aviation and business aircraft sustainably and create new jobs and careers.
“It is an honor to bring a sustainable approach while strengthening the general aviation experience at Friedman Memorial Airport,” said Scott Cutshall, Clay Lacy’s President of Real Estate and Sustainability. “We understand and value this unique area, having flown to and from SUN for over five decades. That longevity leads us to take a community-focused approach to the design of our facilities and service.”
The FBO at SUN will begin construction once designs are finalized and permits are received, utilizing world-renowned design firm Gensler and local construction firms, who have experience building environmentally friendly facilities and features incorporated into the natural setting. It will offer hangar spaces, indoor terminal facilities, and ground services that will enhance general aviation access to the region.
Clay Lacy Aviation has used architectural inspiration of the Wood River Valley to implement design choices of stone, natural wood beams and light to create warm and inviting spaces, while honoring the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve. Like all of Clay Lacy’s other facilities since 2019, the new FBO will achieve carbon neutrality and is expected to receive LEED Gold certification for sustainability.
The company recently became the first FBO, aircraft management, maintenance and charter services provider to be accredited by the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) as a Sustainable Flight Department in the category of Infrastructure. It was also the first company to receive the 4AIR sustainability rating of Facilities Neutral, and has expanded FBO partnerships with electric aircraft manufacturers, including Supernal for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) operations.