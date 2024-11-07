Clay Lacy Aviation Awarded FBO Lease at Friedman Memorial Airport

The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board has awarded Clay Lacy Aviation a lease at the airport in Hailey, Idaho, serving Sun Valley and communities throughout the Wood River Valley to construct and operate a Fixed-Base Operation (FBO) on a 10-acre site. The thoughtfully designed FBO at Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN) will serve a wide variety of general aviation and business aircraft sustainably and create new jobs and careers. “It is an honor to bring a sustainable approach while strengthening the general aviation experience at Friedman Memorial Airport,” said Scott Cutshall, Clay Lacy’s President of Real Estate and Sustainability. “We understand and value this unique area, having flown to and from SUN for over five decades. That longevity leads us to take a community-focused approach to the design of our facilities and service.”