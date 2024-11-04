GateOne Expands to Golden State With CEO’s Latest FBO Purchase

Thomas Mathew, a highly-respected aviation veteran, is excited to announce his purchase of the JetWest, Inc. FBO at California’s Salinas Municipal Airport (KSNS).

As president and CEO of GateOne, Mathew will merge JetWest into the GateOne family, a trusted name in providing premier FBO services to aviation communities across the Western U.S. With the acquisition finalized on September 26, 2024, the Salinas FBO—to operate under the name JetWest GateOne—became the network’s first location in the Golden State and its fifth overall.

Recognizing JetWest, Inc. has been a fixture at Salinas Municipal Airport since 1976, GateOne plans to continue its longstanding legacy of customer satisfaction and exceptional service.

Of the acquisition, Mathew said, “I am excited about this new venture and look forward to merging GateOne and JetWest. I expect a seamless transition as our well-trained staff—deeply familiar with the needs of the Salinas aviation community and its customers—will advance the impeccable reputation JetWest cultivated throughout its 40+ year history.”

As the GateOne brand grows, impeccable service and incomparable safety standards remain at the core of its operations. This holds true for JetWest GateOne in Salinas.

The newest facility to the GateOne network will operate under the leadership of General Manager Ryan Gauger. The FBO features red-carpet service; comfortable pilot and passenger lounges; a well-appointed gym; car rentals and courtesy vehicles; and on-demand aircraft detailing. What’s more, the FBO features 6,400 sq. ft. of heated hangar space able to accommodate any model of mid-size jet and specializes in quick turns for a fast, efficient experience. Mathew, along with the JetWest GateOne team, is now focused on transitioning the facility to its new brand and assessing any necessary upgrades.

"My team and I are thrilled to join the Salinas community and eager to offer GateOne’s top-notch services and amenities,” Mathew said. “Equipped with extensive industry knowledge and experience, we are committed to delivering safe, reliable and unparalleled service to our customers.”

The Salinas facility is conveniently centralized for those traveling to the scenic areas of Carmel, Monterey, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, Santa Cruz and Salinas. Guests are greeted with first-class service amid a backdrop of the beautiful California coast and can relax knowing JetWest GateOne's dedicated team will handle any request during their stay, whether long-term or a quick layover.

Furthermore, as an Avfuel-branded FBO, JetWest GateOne will offer competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel, lucrative rewards with AVTRIP and streamlined transactions with the Avfuel Pro Card.

JetWest GateOne joins sister GateOne locations at Cedar City Regional Airport (KCDC) in Cedar City, Utah; Stinson Municipal Airport (KSSF) in San Antonio, Texas; Chandler Municipal Airport (KCHD) in Chandler, Arizona; and Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport (KGCC) in Gillette, Wyoming.