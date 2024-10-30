NATA Presents Clay Lacy Aviation with 5-Star Aviation Maintenance Technician Award for 10th Straight Year

Clay Lacy Aviation, a leader in aircraft management, maintenance, charter, and FBO services, is proud to announce it has been awarded the National Air Transportation Association’s (NATA) Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Five-Star Award for the tenth consecutive year. This prestigious award underscores the company’s long-standing commitment to safety and high standards in aviation maintenance.

Achieving recognition in NATA’s Five-Star Award category requires 90% or higher participation by maintenance technicians in AMT-qualified training throughout the year, marking the highest level of distinction within the program. Standards for this award include a minimum of 12 hours of specialized training on aircraft-related and FAA-mandated topics each year. NATA’s Five-Star Award reflects the dedication of aviation companies nationwide that prioritize comprehensive technician training.

“Clay Lacy Aviation has shown its consistent dedication to aviation safety and training,” said Curt Castagna, NATA President and CEO. “We congratulate them on their continued support of AMT training and maintenance technicians, who perform critical work to help our industry thrive.”

This milestone also highlights Clay Lacy’s relentless pursuit of excellence. “To achieve this honor for a decade validates Clay Lacy’s above-and-beyond approach to safety, processes, and continuous improvement,” said Mike Montgomery, Vice President of Maintenance Operations at Clay Lacy. “Aircraft owners and operators know that when they receive maintenance service from Clay Lacy, it’s done by highly skilled, well-trained technicians.”

Clay Lacy employs a team of 80 maintenance technicians and operates FAA Part 145 Repair Stations in Van Nuys, California, and Waterbury-Oxford Airport in Connecticut. Additional services, including 24/7 Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support, are available at its Orange County, California, and Boeing Field-King County locations in Seattle, Washington. The company offers a comprehensive suite of MRO services, featuring the latest avionics, cabin entertainment solutions, and an on-site parts inventory valued at over $3.8 million, ensuring efficient turnaround times and minimal aircraft downtime.

Technicians at Clay Lacy are certified to perform maintenance, repair, and inspections on leading business aircraft models, including Bombardier, Dassault Falcon, Embraer, Gulfstream, and Hawker. This award further strengthens the company’s position in business aviation, complemented by FAA validation of its Safety Management System (SMS) Voluntary Program, placing Clay Lacy among the top 2% of business aviation operations. The SMS certification reflects adherence to the FAA’s advanced safety protocols and an unwavering commitment to continuous safety improvements.