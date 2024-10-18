NATA Announces Winners of the Aviation Maintenance Technician Employer Recognition Awards Program

NATA (the National Air Transportation Association) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Employer Recognition Awards. This program honors exceptional aviation maintenance organizations demonstrating a commitment to foster the development and training of aviation maintenance technicians.



The AMT Employer Recognition Awards are presented to organizations that excel in encouraging and supporting AMT training—promoting a culture of continuous learning and professional development within the aviation maintenance community. Award winners receive either a one, three, or five-star award depending on the percentage of employed AMTs meeting the training requirements.



2024 Winners

* indicates five-year recognition

145 LLC

ABX Air Inc.

AirFlite, Inc.

Bismarck Aero Center *

Clay Lacy Aviation*

Constant Aviation - Cleveland

Fargo Jet Center

Flexjet, LLC*

Intercontinental Jet Services Corporation

NetJets Inc.



NATA will honor the commitment of these organizations at the Industry Excellence Awards Presentation Luncheon at the upcoming Aviation Business Conference. This event will take place on November 13th at the Sheraton Music City in Nashville, TN, where industry leaders will gather to celebrate excellence in the business aviation community.



"The commitment to training and development displayed by this year’s winners is exceptional," said NATA President and CEO Curt Castagna. "Their dedication not only enhances the skills of their workforce but also contributes to the overall safety and efficiency of the aviation industry. We are proud to recognize their achievements and encourage others to follow their lead."



