Million Air Dallas’ International Services Ramp Set to Open This November

Million Air Dallas, the leading fixed base operator at Addison Airport (KADS), is excited to announce the opening of its new ramp—Million Air Dallas International Services—on November 15, 2024.

Designed to streamline international arrival and clearance processes, the ramp connects to U.S. Customs for easy access to ground services.

The FBO will celebrate the grand opening of Million Air Dallas International Services with festivities and giveaways, in addition to triple AVTRIP Points for crew members utilizing the new ramp through the end of the year.

Developed in collaboration with Houston’s award-winning Jacob White Construction, the new ramp spans 61,973 square feet, increasing Million Air Dallas’ total ramp space to 366,854 square feet. This expansion enhances its service to international guests and enables Million Air Dallas to provide exclusive, plane-side vehicle support alongside its comprehensive offerings directly adjacent to U.S. Customs.

“Million Air Dallas is thrilled to offer a more efficient customs process to its international guests—one that will save time and money, and get them on their way faster,” said Jeff Zimmerman, Million Air Dallas’ vice president of FBO services. “We extend our gratitude to everyone involved—Jacob White Construction, Addison Airport Management and U.S. Customs and Border Protection—for their collaboration in delivering this improved service to our international travelers.”

Upon arrival to Million Air Dallas International Services after clearing customs, guests will immediately be greeted by a specialized international handling team. This team will offload passengers’ luggage into waiting vehicles to help expedite the arrival process. Aircraft will then be towed to the ramp or hangar for parking, eliminating an engine cycle and taxi that results in cost savings and quicker turnarounds.

“We value our relationship with Addison Airport Management, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and appreciate their collaboration on this renovation,” said Don Rickerhauser, president and chief executive officer of Million Air Dallas. “The ramp’s completion will enhance service quality and operational efficiency for international travelers, providing a world-class experience for those visiting Addison.”

Million Air Dallas is a premier FBO known for providing exceptional customer care. With the addition of Million Air Dallas International Services, it now provides the following services at customs: red carpet service with a dedicated international staff; planeside vehicle parking for added convenience; towing services; luggage handling; comprehensive fueling; international trash assistance; and a dedicated airport exit for a hassle-free experience.

Furthermore, as an Avfuel-branded location, Million Air Dallas provides customers with lucrative rewards with AVTRIP and competitive fuel prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel.

Customers further benefit from transaction ease when using the Avfuel Pro Card at the FBO with the ability to put everything—fuel and non-fuel items with or without a fuel purchase—on one transaction, avoiding processing fees.

NBAA-BACE 2024 attendees can meet with the Million Air Dallas team in booth 3629 to learn more about this development and the exceptional services Million Air has to offer.