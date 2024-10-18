Sheltair ORL Begins Construction on New Hangars

Sheltair is thrilled to announce the commencement of two new state-of-the-art hangars in a groundbreaking ceremony held on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, in conjunction with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA). An estimated $16 million investment, these expansive facilities are poised to support aircraft storage and maintenance in the Orlando area.

Over the past 21 years, Sheltair has added five hangars and a state-of-the-art executive terminal completed in 2019; over 182,000 square feet of improvements since 2003. With this project, Sheltair is adding another 62,000 square feet of premium hangar and office space capable of accommodating large cabin aircraft, including the prestigious Gulfstream G-550 and Bombardier Global Express 5000, wishing to call Orlando home and increasing Sheltair’s inventory of hangar and office space at ORL to nearly 430,000 square feet. Hangar 18, with its 32,956 square feet, is designed to serve as a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, equipped with the latest technology to provide top-notch service to a wide range of aircraft. Hangar 19, spanning 32,504 square feet, will primarily function as a storage hangar, offering secure and reliable storage solutions for aircraft owners and operators.

“We are truly grateful for the support we have received from the GOAA board and staff throughout this process and the 21-year tenure that we have enjoyed at the Orlando Executive Airport,” said Tony Sherbert, Sheltair Senior Vice President of Real Estate. “Since 2003, Sheltair has been a proud fixture at the Orlando Executive Airport and has remained steadfast in our commitment to deliver industry-leading and award-winning facilities and services to the aviation community in Orlando. In addition to supporting jobs and driving economic activity for the city, this will position Sheltair and the Orlando Executive Airport to meet the evolving needs of the aviation community in Central Florida and maintain Orlando Executive Airport’s status as a premier destination aircraft owners and operators.”

Strategically located in the heart of Orlando, Sheltair ORL offers numerous business benefits, including access to a thriving aviation community, strategic proximity to major transportation hubs, and a favorable economic environment. Orlando's status as a global tourist destination and a burgeoning business center further underscores the advantages of being based in this vibrant city.

“The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is proud of its decades-long partnership with Sheltair, and we are excited to take this next step toward the future alongside them,” said Kevin J. Thibault, GOAA Chief Executive Officer. “With the addition of these hangars, we enhance our ability to attract more operators, leading to prosperity for our region and reinforcing our commitment to Orlando Executive Airport and its growth.”