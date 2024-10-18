In-Flight Crew Connections Joins Paragon Aviation Group Strategic Partners Program

Paragon Aviation Group® announces the addition of In-Flight Crew Connections (IFCC) to its esteemed Strategic Partners program. As one of the largest providers of aviation personnel staffing services, IFCC brings over 22 years of industry expertise to the partnership, further enhancing the range of services available to Paragon's network of FBOs, handling agents, and aviation enthusiasts worldwide.

Founded in 2002 by Jennifer Guthrie, IFCC has grown from a corporate flight attendant service to a leading provider of staffing solutions across multiple aviation job roles, including pilots, maintenance technicians, cabin attendants, and more.Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and certified as a women-owned business, IFCC is known for its commitment to delivering top-tier candidates through a tailored, client-focused approach. With a 99.6% job fill rate and a network of over 17,500 experienced aviation professionals, IFCC has earned a reputation for excellence in the industry.

"We are excited to welcome In-Flight Crew Connections to our Strategic Partners program," said Crystal Kubeczka, President of Paragon Aviation Group. "Their proven track record, dedication to quality, and deep understanding of the aviation industry make them a perfect fit for our network. This partnership will provide our clients with access to the highest level of staffing services, ensuring their operations run smoothly and efficiently.”

As a member of the Strategic Partners program, IFCC will offer Paragon Preferred Customers and Network Members exclusive benefits, including access to their extensive staffing services and specialized aviation expertise. This collaboration reinforces Paragon's commitment to providing exceptional, comprehensive support to the general aviation industry.

"We are looking forward to joining Paragon Aviation Group's Strategic Partners program," said Jennifer Guthrie, Founder & CEO of In-Flight Crew Connections. "Our passion for aviation and dedication to client success align perfectly with Paragon's values. We look forward to working together to deliver unparalleled service to the aviation community."

Paragon Aviation Group is part of the globally operating Luxaviation Group, renowned for its excellence in a comprehensive range of business aviation services. Luxaviation specializes in aircraft management for private and commercial aircraft, private air charter services, and the management and operation of VIP passenger terminals. Our extensive FBO network includes over 140 facilities worldwide.

Paragon is a leading provider of FBO support services within the general aviation industry. With a commitment to elevating the customer experience, Paragon offers a diverse array of services tailored to meet the unique needs of FBOs, handling agents, and aviation enthusiasts globally.