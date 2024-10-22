Sheltair and Avfuel Name 2024 Future Takes Flight Scholarship Recipients

Sheltair Aviation, a leading aviation services company, and Avfuel Corporation, the leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services, are excited to announce the six recipients of the 2024 Sheltair & Avfuel: Future Takes Flight Scholarship.

The third annual scholarship provides a total of $30,000 in educational funds, awarding six $5,000 scholarships across three categories: Learning to Fly, Aviation Technicians and Continuing Education. The scholarships are to be used to further their education within the business aviation sector.

The 2024 scholarship class includes Aaron Borgens of Fort Collins, Colorado; Cynthia Encinas of Hurst, Texas; Alyssa McColly of Sanford, Florida; Juan Pablo Prada Londono of Keller, Texas; McKell Tew of Ladson, South Carolina; and Erin Walling of New Carlisle, Ohio.

“We are thrilled to offer the scholarship again this year,” said Lisa Holland, president and CEO of Sheltair Aviation. “Supporting the future of business aviation is something we value deeply, and we are proud to provide education and professional development opportunities to help future aviation professionals fuel their dreams.”

Joel Hirst, Avfuel’s senior vice president of sales, said, “The Sheltair & Avfuel: Future Takes Flight Scholarship allows us to give back to the business aviation community and help some of our most passionate colleagues reach their goals. The aviation community is one in which people look out for one another—we're honored to provide financial support and empower recipients to further their business aviation education.”

The 2024 applicant pool was the strongest to date, topping 1,100 submissions—more than double the year prior.

“We were impressed by both the breadth and quality of applicants this year, which speaks highly of the scholarship recipients,” said Hirst. “We were grateful so many people chose to share their stories and aspirations with us. It was both a humbling and inspiring experience to read their submissions—I have no doubt the future of our industry will be in great hands.”

The next round of applications will be made available on January 1, 2025. A team of Avfuel and Sheltair executives will evaluate the applications to select 2025’s recipients based on essay submissions and with special consideration given to those facing financial hardship. The fourth scholarship class will be announced at NBAA-BACE 2025.