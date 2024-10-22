Avfuel Goes All In for 2024 NBAA-BACE

Avfuel is in Las Vegas with a strong network presence at NBAA-BACE (booth 3041), connecting attendees to fueling partners, industry experts, Avfuel initiatives and networking opportunities.

This year, conference attendees can visit with 26 co-exhibiting fueling partners* representing 78 Avfuel fueling locations; learn about Avfuel’s complete portfolio of aviation solutions from robust sustainability initiatives to trip planning; and let loose with an opportunity to win exciting prizes.

“The Avfuel team is thrilled to once again network with its partners, customers and industry peers at BACE,” said Marci Ammerman, Avfuel’s vice president of marketing. “The conference provides an excellent opportunity to connect attendees to our premier network of branded FBOs featured throughout our convention space. We are immensely grateful for our fueling partners who chose to join us in booth 3041. Their representation further strengthens the Avfuel Network, highlighting its reach and showcasing the level of service we’re able to provide.”

Those visiting the Avfuel booth can learn about Avfuel-branded FBOs and their unique, independent operations. The booth also features industry experts with in-depth knowledge of: Avfuel’s sustainability initiatives via AvfuelZero, including SAF, book and claim, and carbon offsetting; the Avfuel Network of 675+ branded FBOs and 3,500+ global contract fuel locations; trip support and flight planning services; insurance and risk management solutions; government/military services; and commercial/cargo solutions.

In addition to exploring its booth, Avfuel is offering attendees the chance to “Wing It” for exciting prizes. To play, conference attendees first get a game piece upon check in at Avfuel’s main reception counter, then visit 9 Avfuel Network FBOs to collect stamps. Once filled, attendees will turn their game pieces in to the Avfuel host and either choose an instant prize or elect to “Wing It,” trying their luck for a chance to win cash, a spa package, carbon credits and AVTRIP Points. As an added bonus, all AVTRIP members are encouraged to show their cards at the Avfuel reception desk for an easy 1,000 points!

While NBAA-BACE provides learning and business opportunities alike, it also allows for excellent networking with peers. This year, Avfuel will host—along with sponsors Banyan Air Service and Sheltair Aviation—two in-booth happy hours on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 - 5 p.m. More than 40 members of Avfuel’s staff, including members of its sales, marketing, executive, sustainability, supply, Avplan Trip Support and Avsurance teams, will also be on hand to represent the Avfuel Network and to handle any requests surrounding what Avfuel does best: fuel supply and services.

“This conference brings our entire industry together, and Avfuel is excited to be part of it again this year,” said Joel Hirst, Avfuel’s senior vice president of sales. “Our team is eager to share Avfuel’s comprehensive line of services and looks forward to thoughtful conversations with attendees that drive innovation and solutions. The Avfuel team prides itself on creating personal connections with each of our customers and peers: it’s what sets us apart and keeps us growing after more than 50 years in the industry.”

*Co-exhibitors as of Oct. 18: Abilene/Lubbock Aero; ACI Jet; Air Center San Diego; Avflight; Banyan Air Service; Base Operations at Page Field; Big Island Jet Center; Bohlke International Aviation; Castle & Cooke Aviation; McKinney Air Center; Del Monte Aviation; Duncan Aviation; Execujet Flight Services; Fargo Jet Center/Premier Jet Center; Flightstar; Haven Aero; jetCenters of Colorado; Monterey Jet Center; Naples Aviation; Overland Aviation; Pentastar Aviation; Sheltair Aviation; Sun Air Jets; Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport; Threshold Aviation Group; West Star Aviation.