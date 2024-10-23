Execaire Aviation Strengthens Legacy of Excellence With Avfuel Network

Execaire Aviation is pleased to announce that its premier FBO at Toronto Pearson International Airport (CYYZ)—the busiest and largest airfield in Canada—will join the Avfuel-branded FBO Network effective Nov. 1, 2024.

The partnership was made official Oct. 22, 2024, with a contract signing in Avfuel’s booth (#3041) at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas. Execaire Aviation is also a featured conference exhibitor, welcoming attendees to its booth (#429) on the convention floor throughout the week.

Execaire Aviation has a longstanding legacy of operational and service excellence, supporting the aviation community’s growing North American market with standard-setting services in fixed base operations, aircraft management, maintenance, aircraft charters and sales. Its new partnership with Avfuel—the leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services—joins two industry principals with decades of expertise and a reputation for reliability, professionalism and unmatched service offerings.

“Avfuel is thrilled to partner with Execaire Aviation in supporting Toronto’s aviation community and all those who visit,” said Joel Hirst, Avfuel’s senior vice president of sales. “As we solidify our relationship, we look forward to setting new standards for the industry. Execaire Aviation is known for its fusion of tradition and progress. Our values integrate seamlessly, providing exciting opportunities for growth and innovation.”

“Execaire Aviation is delighted and proud to join the Avfuel Global Network” said Michael Fedele, President of Execaire Aviation. “The partnership combines the strengths of two industry leaders, and together, we will deliver the highest standard of service excellence in the Toronto market.”

Execaire Aviation's Toronto FBO offers world-class customer service, state-of-the-art technology and 24/7 support. Its pristine, modern facility features plush pilot and passenger lounges, more than 80,000 sq. ft. of heated hangar space able to accommodate aircraft up to the size of a 737 or A320 category aircraft, on-site private parking, and a dedicated team that delivers highly-personalized service.

Furthermore, as an Avfuel-branded location, Execaire Aviation will provide customers with lucrative rewards with AVTRIP and competitive fuel prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel. Customers further benefit from transaction ease when using the Avfuel Pro Card at the FBO with the ability to put everything—fuel and non-fuel items with or without a fuel purchase—on one transaction, avoiding processing fees.