Broward Aviation Services Acquires Boeing 737-700 from Aero Capital Solutions for Disassembly

: To further enhance its comprehensive component inventory, Broward Aviation Services (BAS) has acquired a B737-700 (MSN 28013) airframe from Aero Capital Solutions. Disassembly for the year 2000 vintage aircraft has already commenced in Marana, Arizona and will complete early November.

According to Dennis Amaty, Co-Founder & President of the BAS Group of companies, all torn down assets will be repaired and put into stock at the organisation’s hubs in the US and at their new facility in Shannon, Ireland, to support customers worldwide for all MRO and AOG requirements. “This year we embarked on an ambitious programme to purchase airframes and engines for teardown to boost our inventory and enable us to better serve our rapidly expanding European customer base. We currently have a stock valued at over $60 million and are actively focusing on the B737NG right now” he explains. “After teardown all parts will go to specialist shops, including Jet Air MRO and Air Accessories & Avionics (both BAS Group companies), for repair and overhaul.”

With an experience spanning over 25 years, BAS understands the complexities of the aviation parts market and has a carefully calibrated acquisition strategy. It recently dismantled a CFM56-5A engine and has a solid financial platform from which to conduct multi-engine deals that have commonality across the global narrow body fleet. Amaty continues, “We have a clear and straight forward plan to build real depth in our parts portfolio, develop our capabilities and reinforce our reputation as a trusted and reliable partner for operators and MROs seeking comprehensive and efficient support 24/7.”