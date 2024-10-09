Aero Star Aviation Announces Expansion to Two Larger Hangars at Dallas Love Field

Aero Star Aviation is pleased to announce their move and expansion to two larger hangars at Dallas Love Field (DAL), one of the busiest airports for corporate aviation travel.

Aero Star is already well established in the industry as a leading provider for Embraer (Phenom and Praetor) maintenance in the Texas area. This significant investment underscores their commitment to provide exceptional service and offer additional enhanced capabilities while accommodating the growing demand for premium maintenance services.

The first hangar is a total of 44,000 square feet, which includes 30,000 square feet of hangar space and 14,000 square feet of office space. The second hangar is a total of 32,000 square feet with 22,000 square feet of hangar space and 10,000 square feet of office space. The previous hangars totaled 16,000 square feet each.

With this new expansion, Aero Star has added their own technical training space, luxury areas for clientele, additional space for special projects, along with a specialized expert in Embraer maintenance, ensuring each client receives a superior experience.

"This expansion signifies our continued commitment to enhance operational efficacy while accommodating the growing demand for exceptional Embraer maintenance,” said Chris Grinnell, Owner/President, Aero Star Aviation.

Aero Star Aviation is an approved FAA repair facility and aircraft maintenance company that specializes in Embraer Phenom 100 and 300, Praetor 500 and 600. Founded in 2013, with three locations in Dallas, Houston and Fort Lauderdale. Aero Star offers aircraft maintenance including scheduled maintenance, pre-purchase and 10-year inspections, engine change, line maintenance, wheel assembly exchange and AOG support.

In addition, Aero Star Aviation offers in-house aircraft consulting and management, providing customers with accurate and detailed information on the acquisition process while providing daily aircraft management of operations and regulatory requirements. For more information, visit aerostaraviation.aero or call 469-917-9077.