Empire Aviation USA Opens New Maintenance Hangar at Teterboro Airport

Empire Aviation USA is proud to announce the opening of a new maintenance hangar at Signature West, Teterboro Airport (TEB) on September 15, 2024. This strategic expansion is designed to provide enhanced maintenance services just in time for the change in weather, ensuring aircraft owners and operators in the region receive the highest level of support.

The new hangar will allow Empire to increase capacity for scheduled inspections, repairs, and AOG services, offering faster turnaround times and more services. As part of this expansion, Empire Aviation USA has made significant investments in state-of-the-art equipment to deliver the most efficient and advanced aircraft maintenance in the industry.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations at Teterboro,” said Mark Reyes, President of Empire Aviation USA. “This new hangar, coupled with our investment in the latest maintenance equipment, enables us to better serve the region’s aviation community as we head into the colder months. Our team is ready to provide great service, ensuring that our clients’ aircraft are well-prepared and operating safely.”

Empire Aviation USA is well known for its customer-centric approach, offering personal service and competitive pricing while ensuring that each aircraft receives the care it deserves. The company’s expansion into TEB solidifies its position as a premier maintenance provider in the Northeast, with additional locations across the U.S.

The TEB hangar will operate seven days a week, with highly skilled technicians ready to serve clients with comprehensive maintenance services. As the cold weather approaches, Empire Aviation USA is ready to ensure your aircraft is in top condition for every flight.

For more information or to schedule maintenance, please visit www.empireaviationusa.com or contact our Teterboro location directly at (561) 942-6169 or (844) 4-JET-FIX.