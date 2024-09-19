Aerodynamics Academy Welcomes 15 New Tecnam Trainers

Tecnam and Aerodynamics Academy have announced the purchase of fifteen (15) Tecnam P2008JC MkII by the flight school.

Headquartered in Malaga, Spain, Aerodynamics Academy is a recognised Approved Training Organisation (ATO) and Flight Training Organisation (FTO) and is one of the fastest growing flight schools in Europe with 200 students in 2024.

The acquisition of the Tecnam P2008 JC aircraft enhances Aerodynamics Academy's training capabilities and provides students with access to modern, efficient and reliable aircraft that meet industry standards. This move reinforces Aerodynamic Academy ’s position as a leading aviation training institution in Europe, providing students with world-class resources for their pilot training journey.

About the P2008JC MkII

The versatility and ease of use of the Tecnam P2008JC has made it the aircraft of choice for modern flight training organisations worldwide.

With its carbon fibre fuselage, metal wings and tailplane, the Tecnam P2008JC has many advantages over traditional aircraft. This combination of composites and metal has resulted in a more fuel efficient and much quieter aircraft.

The Tecnam P2008JC MkII version features a number of significant enhancements. These include a new avionics suite, including a redesigned instrument panel and glare shield, allowing the introduction of Garmin's innovative G3X Touch display with MD302 attitude instrument, also available in VFR Night.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Aerodinamics and contribute to their growth and fleet innovation." said Walter Da Costa, Tecnam Chief Sales Officer.

"Aerodynamics Academy acquires 15 new Tecnam P2008 JC models to expand a fleet of over 30 aircraft and 5 high-generation simulators, solidifying its position as one of Europe's most promising pilot training schools." - Juan Manuel Martín. CEO of Aerodynamics Academy.

These factors are taking Tecnam to new horizons. Based on recent data and industry benchmarks, Tecnam offers the greenest training fleet in the world. Flight schools using Tecnam's single and twin engine fleet can save up to 10 tonnes of CO2 emissions for each student who completes a Commercial Pilot Licence - a 60% reduction compared to a fleet using 100LL fuel across 155 flight hours, including 30 hours in a twin (www.Tecnam.com/soar-greener).