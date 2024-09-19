Flightways Columbus Celebrates 15 Years

Flightways Columbus, located at Georgia’s Columbus Airport (KCSG), recently reached a new milestone: 15 years of dedicated service to the aviation community.

The FBO celebrated its anniversary with members of the public and customers alike, including a fun-filled day last month showcasing what the operation has to offer aviators and its community.

“We’re thankful for the opportunity to have served Columbus aviators these past 15 years; gathering with our community was a fun way to show our gratitude,” said Darryl Graham, FBO manager. “Together, we celebrated 15 years of progress and shared excitement for what the future holds. Our team remains dedicated to creating personal connections and positive, unforgettable experiences. I believe our event really reflected that. We look forward to continuing that tradition and building upon our services in the future.”

In gratitude to the people of Columbus, Flightways’ festivity included food trucks, a car show, door prizes and giveaways.

The FBO’s 15-year anniversary is an impressive testament to its customer dedication and service to the aviation community.

While much has evolved throughout the decade and a half—including upgraded branding and improved facilities—the FBO’s core values remain unchanged. Most notable is its “Above and Beyond Commitment,” which guides Flightways Columbus in providing service that surpasses customers’ expectations.

On the heels of its anniversary celebration, the FBO announced plans for a new facility, to be completed over the next several years.

Flightways Columbus remains the lone FBO at the area’s only towered airport and offers guests streamlined travel services, including exemplary customer care, avionics and maintenance, a convenient location along the Alabama/Georgia border, and uncongested airspace for tech stops and overnight stays alike.

Additionally—as an Avfuel-branded location since 2021—Flightways Columbus provides customers with lucrative rewards through AVTRIP and competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel. Customers benefit from transaction ease when using the Avfuel Pro Card at the FBO with the ability to put everything—fuel and non-fuel items with or without a fuel purchase—on one transaction, avoiding processing fees.