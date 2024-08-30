Pinnacle Air Network Celebrates 30 Years of Industry Leadership

Three decades after its founding, Pinnacle Air Network’s alliance of 18 independent aviation companies came together to celebrate the occasion at its 30th annual meeting this month in Montreal, Canada. Pratt & Whitney Canada, a Pinnacle partner from its beginnings in 1994, hosted the event, bringing together the group of fixed-base operators (FBOs); maintenance, repair and overhaul (MROs); aircraft sales, and aircraft charter organizations to mark the occasion.

“Thirty years in any industry is a significant milestone. The Pinnacle Air Network members have proven their longevity and industry leadership year after year by exceeding customer expectations, partnering with the industry's best suppliers, and learning from each other to implement best practices,” said Lance Phillips, Pinnacle Air Network executive director. “This year is special because we get to celebrate with a partner, Pratt & Whitney Canada, who has been with us every step of the way. Our other partners, StandardAero, Boeing Distribution, JSSI, and JETNET have also been serving the Network for years."

The Network, which now reports collective revenues of more than $1.6 billion, began as a group of successful Beechcraft aircraft dealers. It has grown to encompass nearly all aspects of general and private aviation, bringing new strength and diversity to the Network. Members benefit from the combined buying power and years of strength within aviation. The gathering marked the first since the 18th member, Fargo Jet Center, joined the Network.

"Fargo Jet Center is honored to be Pinnacle's newest member, especially during such a momentous celebration,” said President Jim Sweeney. “We look forward to strengthening our competitiveness through the Pinnacle Air Network partnerships with such leaders in the industry."

Along with Pratt & Whitney Canada, sponsors for the 30th annual meeting included StandardAero, JSSI and Boeing Distribution. Network companies, which have over 4,600 employees and 200 aircraft in charter and management, also benefit from partnerships with leaders such as UPS, UniFirst and more.

"As a founding member of the Pinnacle Air Network, Cutter Aviation is proud to celebrate 30 years with our trusted partner, Pratt & Whitney Canada," said Cutter Aviation President Will Cutter. The company is known throughout the Southwest as a leading family-owned and operated FBO and aviation services provider.