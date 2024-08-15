Million Air Dallas Breaks Ground on New International Ramp

Million Air Dallas, the leading fixed base operator at Addison Airport (KADS), and Jacob White Construction, an award-winning commercial construction firm out of Houston, broke ground on a new ramp designed to streamline travelers’ U.S. Customs clearance process.

Spanning nearly three acres, the ramp will seamlessly connect the existing U.S. Customs ramp and a Million Air hangar, resulting in increased capacity to serve international travelers.

The addition will enable Million Air to offer arrivals exclusive, ramp-side vehicle services along with its full lineup of premier FBO offerings directly adjacent to U.S. Customs. Furthermore, operators using the complimentary U.S. Customs service will eliminate an engine cycle, resulting in cost savings and faster, more efficient turnarounds.

Following service, aircraft will be towed from the U.S. Customs area and either be prepared for departure or moved to a designated hangar.

“This project represents an expansion of Million Air's nationally recognized service to the U.S. Customs ramp, enhancing both service quality and operational efficiency for international aircraft arriving to Addison,” said Jeff Zimmerman, vice president of FBO services.

Don Rickerhauser, president and chief executive officer of Million Air Dallas, emphasized the importance of the company's partnerships: “Our strong relationships with Addison Airport Management and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are vital. We are proud to contribute to the exceptional value the airport brings to the Addison community through this shared goal.”

The new ramp is slated for completion in September and will begin operation immediately.