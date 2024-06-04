Wisconsin ‘Cloudkisser’ Hangar a Luxurious Home for Citation Jet

The Citation jet, named Cloudkisser II, is as clean and slick as the new 100-foot by 100-foot hangar where it resides at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, Wis.

Owned by Gary and Sondra Bertrand of Ataraxis Holdings LLC, the hangar is equipped with a remote opening 80-foot by 22-foot liftstrap/autolatch bifold door wind-rated at 115 mph. Inside the hangar is a 25-foot by 55-foot pilot and tenant office, a main central TV lounge, galley, restrooms and storage and utility rooms, with a mezzanine overlooking it all.

The 11,375-square-foot hangar is finished with Proliner insulation, yielding an R-38 rating for the roof and an R-30 for the walls and bifold door.

After they moved in, the Bertrands sent a letter of thanks and praise to the builder, Norm Paulson of Paulson Kimball Construction.

“We celebrate the completion of our hangar and the wonderful job that was done by Paulson Kimball Construction and the many excellent subcontractors and everyone’s ability to work in harmony with Greg Cullen and his fine folks at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport,” they wrote. “I must hasten to say that as we arrived on Cloudkisser from Arizona, it was, and will continue to be, an exceptional feeling of gratitude to approach and pull into our beautiful hangar in Janesville for the first time. Thank you for making that happen!”

Janesville, located near the Wisconsin-Illinois border, has a population of more than 65,000. Paulson says the staff at Schweiss Doors was helpful and the installation crews are always good.

“We’ve done five of these big bifold doors and it always amazes me when we run one up for the first time,” Paulson says. “It was my recommendation to go with the Schweiss bifold door on this project. I originally found out about Schweiss Doors through my Behlen Buildings district manager and from talking to people and browsing the Internet. We had the Schweiss crew come out and install the door. That always goes well, that’s why there is no reason to reinvent the wheel. With us, the guy that makes the door is always the guy that is going to put it in. They are in and out in a couple of days.

“The Schweiss door is overall a nice, simple, quiet-running door. From a GC point of view, the upfront overall complexity of the building makes installation easier versus the lot more labor-intensive sliding door system with a track and drain system that needs to be put in.”