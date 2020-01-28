Jetscape Welcomes Super Bowl Visitors to South Florida

Whether cheering for Kansas City or San Francisco in the big game, fans are in store for a first-class experience at Jetscape. The full-service fixed base operator (FBO) is fully prepared to serve aircraft, crew and owners traveling to South Florida’s super party on February 2.

Ideally located at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (KFLL), Jetscape provides Super Bowl visitors the closest FBO to major highways and a short 20-minute drive to Hard Rock Stadium, the site of this year’s game.

The customer-focused staff and modern facilities have handled the unique challenges and logistics of a Super Bowl week before, as no site has hosted the big game more often than the Miami area. Schedulers, dispatchers and operators should make plans now to secure their spots at Jetscape.

Beatriz Alarcon, Business Development Manager at Jetscape Services said, “If South Florida is your destination, then Jetscape (KFLL) becomes your ideal choice for excellence, security and privacy. For over 17 years, our world-class Customer Service team has been delivering diversified aviation solutions with a personal touch. As an Air Elite FBO, Jetscape only delivers diamond-level service from touchdown to takeoff. We are excited for the BIG GAME and our entire team is qualified to provide excellence on the ground and in the air, so you can enjoy seamless travel experiences. We look forward to your arrival.”

Operators who use World Fuel Contract Fuel or their AVCARD will score big regardless of the game’s outcome. Each fuel transaction with Jetscape will result in 7 points per gallon in World Fuel Rewards. All Reward members may enter a drawing for an additional 5,400 bonus points during the game in honor of the 54th Super Bowl. As part of the Air Elite global network, Jetscape delivers the highest facility standards.