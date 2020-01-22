Meridian Names Patti Ann Sullivan Vice President of Aircraft Management

Meridian is pleased to announce that Patti Ann Sullivan has been named vice president of aircraft management. In her new position, Sullivan will oversee the sales of aircraft management services and will be responsible for driving the growth of the aircraft management business. Sullivan has extensive business aviation experience, specializing in aircraft banking, finance and sales. She will be based at the company’s headquarters at Teterboro Airport in Teterboro, NJ.

“I am delighted to welcome Patti to the Meridian team,” says Emil Iannone, Meridian’s chief operating officer. “Her background and experience in multiple disciplines within the industry will be a definite asset as we continue to grow our aircraft management business and, more importantly, strengthen our client relationships.”

Sullivan’s responsibilities include developing and visiting prospective new clients, negotiating aircraft management agreements, coordinating with other Meridian departments to ensure a smooth transition from the sales process to in-service operation and managing regional sales executives. In addition, she will focus on the needs of existing customers, offering counsel on the optimum operational and financial strategies to maximize the value and efficiency of their aircraft ownership. Ms. Sullivan will also be an active presence in the industry, representing the company at various events and association meetings.

“I am delighted to join such a well-respected organization as Meridian,” says Sullivan. “Meridian is a leader in the business aviation industry and is well-known for its outstanding customer satisfaction and commitment to excellence. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of our aircraft management business.”

Prior to joining Meridian, Sullivan was executive vice president of Elevate Jet, an aircraft management and charter company in Bedford, MA. She also worked for Executive Jet Management (EJM), serving as an east coast vice president of aircraft management and owner services, successfully increasing the company’s market share in the region. Prior to EJM, Ms. Sullivan held several positions of increasing responsibility in the aviation finance sector with a variety of leading institutions, including Key Bank and Textron Financial. She also has extensive experience providing strategic, operational and financial advisory services to aircraft management, charter and executive aviation enterprises.

Sullivan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with a minor in Finance from Boston University. She has earned Dale Carnegie Certificates in Sales, Presentation and Leadership Effectiveness.



