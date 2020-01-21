Sundance Traffic Earns Rewards At OK3

The OK3 AIR team is once again excited to greet traffic headed to the Sundance Film Festival — Jan. 23 – Feb. 2 — with a rewarding experience.

To thank customers old and new for stopping in, OK3 AIR will award AVTRIP Members five points per gallon during the event.

“Sundance is one of our favorite times of the year,” said OK3 AIR Owner Nadim AbuHaidar. “We always love seeing familiar faces flying in for the event and greeting new customers that land on our ramp. This AVTRIP promotion is our way of adding a little more excitement to the week and showing gratitude to our customers.”

Just 20 minutes from the Sundance Resort, OK3 AIR lands guests near the week’s festivities while providing general aviation guests with impeccable line service, aircraft maintenance and sales. Among the operation’s conveniences is an eight-acre parking ramp, hangars that accommodate aircraft up to a G-IV, deicing, rental cars, full concierge services, a conference room and a pilot's lounge with Wi-Fi and flight planning.



