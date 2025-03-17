Eagle Air Aviation Increases Fleet

A charter and organ air transportation aviation company based in York County has acquired a third jet, greatly increasing its fleet capacity.

Eagle Air Aviation, which operates out of Capital City Airport in Fairview Township, has acquired its third Cessna Citation CJ2 jet.

“The addition of this Cessna Citation CJ2 jet increases our organ flight capacity significantly,” Tyler Sigel, COO and co-founder of Eagle Air Aviation, said in a news release. “Because of recent industry changes impacting the availability of organ air transportation, our ownership group added this third Citation jet to continue reliably transporting organs for those in need.”

The Cessna CJ2 has a cruising speed of 460 miles per hour, can carry seven passengers, and 1,100 pounds of luggage or cargo.

“Often our jets will pick up a team of doctors at another airport and then fly to a different city where the medical team harvests a desperately needed organ,” Sigel said. “Then, with the protected organ destined for transplant, the team is flown to another city, where the doctors operate on the waiting patient. This mission is the definition of time-critical. Fast, economical, and safe jets make it possible.”

Eagle Air Aviation works with transplant centers and organ procurement organizations to provide on-demand helicopter and jet transportation services for transplant teams and donor organs. The company also offers charter flights. Eagle Air announced the acquisition of the new jet last month.

