JSX CEO Alex Wilcox Breaks Down the Fight with Major Carriers Over FAA Regulation

JSX CEO Alex Wilcox has had all eyes on his public charter jet service, specifically from two D-FW air carriers and aviation labor unions.

But he’s not worried.

“We agree with the FAA that there ought to be additional rules for carriers of a certain size that fly airplanes of a certain size with a certain amount of flights, and we fall in that category,” Wilcox told The Dallas Morning News in an interview last month. “I can say we believe in it because we’ve already done it.”

JSX and other Part 135 operators, like Aero and Contour, have been under fire from major airlines and labor unions calling its existing model a “loophole” to some of the regulations major commercial airlines face. Part 135 operators are allowed to forgo Transportation Security Administration lines and other regulations, but can only sell a maximum of 30 seats on their planes. The Federal Aviation Administration has since weighed in this summer with two actions adding more rules and a panel to study the possibility of adjusting rules governing commuter and charter operations.

JSX has blamed Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines for pressuring the FAA to add tighter regulations on charter carriers such as itself. American and Southwest, along with their labor unions, have filed statements with the FAA critical of the model.

Wilcox said his airline already has a flight operations quality assurance system, a safety program used by commercial airlines, and an aviation safety action program, which encourages voluntary reporting of safety issues and events. He said JSX has also enhanced its training requirements above the threshold required for a public charter service.

“Everything that happens on every flight, every day is monitored by us,” Wilcox said. “ ... I think we’re actually in great shape.”

He’s had “very frequent” talks with the FAA and individuals supervising the JSX operation, he said, and the FAA is “very open to input.” In Aug. 2023, FAA issued a request for comment on the matter and received over 60,000 public comments.

“Part of the safety mission of the FAA is identifying risk early on, and that’s exactly what we’re doing on public charters as usage expands,” said Mike Whitaker, FAA administrator in June. “If a company is effectively operating as a scheduled airline, the FAA needs to determine whether those operations should follow the same stringent rules as scheduled airlines.”

Brett Snyder, president of Cranky Flier and a longtime aviation analyst, wrote in a blog late June, that for JSX, it’s mostly the fight to have the ability to operate out of private terminal areas, like the one it has at Dallas Love Field, which allows passengers to arrival less than an hour before their flight.

“The most threatened big airlines have put up a fight against this, most notably American and Southwest,” Snyder wrote in June. “And it appears they’ve gotten traction. I don’t think the safety arguments are good or fair here, but there is something to be said for consistent regulation.”

The safety concerns haven’t stopped JSX from growing.

“I see it as a result rather than the cause,” Wilcox said. Because we’re successful, they don’t like us.”

As of July, the carrier was up to 48 planes. In June, JSX extended a slate of flights between Dallas Love Field and Taos Regional Airport in New Mexico.

There’s some plans to keep growing in Dallas, but Wilcox said there’s some work to do on refurbishing planes. He’d love to add a Dallas to Palm Beach, Fla. route. Dallas to Scottsdale, Ariz. is scheduled to begin in October. JSX stands for “joyful, simple, experience.” The carrier moved its headquarters from California to Dallas in 2018. JSX sells tickets on its 30-seat Embraer jets.

“I think that some of our competitors have failed to realize that we’re actually the model for how this part of the industry ought to work,” Wilcox said.

