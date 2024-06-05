Airport living? This Unique North Texas Neighborhood Has Its Own Airplane Runway

While many Texans enjoy gardens or pools in their backyard, residents of Pecan Plantation have something unique — an airplane runway.

The Landings Airpark at Pecan Plantation development near Granbury plans to start offering a second round of buildable lots June 8, featuring a 3,100-foot paved runway. The lots will be available for purchase starting at $189,900 with benefits including a self-serve fuel station, concrete taxiways and more.

In this community, homeowner amenities include two 18-hole golf courses, tennis and basketball courts, sports fields, pools, private horse stables, an archery range and access to the Pecan Plantation Country Club with dining and lodging.

The community also offers essential services, including a grocery store, bank, pharmacy, medical offices and dry cleaners.

Pecan Plantation is comprised of three neighborhoods: The Orchards, The Landings and The Ranches. Each neighborhood offers different residential styles.

However, not everyone is clouded with the appeal of a neighborhood with its own landing strip. Concerns have been raised about amateur pilots flying into backyards and the impact of aviation fuel fumes on residents raising young children.

“It’s not a requirement that you’re a pilot to buy and live on one of the lots,” said Zach Milton, a Pecan Plantation land consultant, adding that developers do not check for pilot licenses.

Patten Properties has partnered with the Anthony family, who has owned the land since the 1940s, in selling over 100 lots within the past 18 months.

Pecan Plantation has rules that homeowners and pilots need to adhere to when operating aircraft on the runway.

Pilots are required to communicate on frequency CTAF 122.975 to announce positions for takeoffs and landings. This aviation hub sees a steady flow of activity, with about 83% of local aviation operations being aircraft movements.

There are an estimated 188 planes and two helicopters based here. Additionally, hangars may be constructed in conjunction with a residence, but not before it is built.

©2024 Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Visit star-telegram.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.