EBAA Announces Latest Change to EBACE25

As part of its commitment to reimagining EBACE, the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) is making the strategic decision not to have a static display at 2025’s show while redefining the strategy of the event going forward.

EBACE25, to be held May 20-22, 2025 at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, will instead concentrate on delivering quality conference content and maximizing networking opportunities for attendees, exhibitors, sponsors and the media.

“2025 marks a transitional year as EBAA takes on the running of EBACE and we have an exciting vision for the show’s future," said Holger Krahmer, secretary general at EBAA. "Whilst there will be no static display this year, we are actively exploring opportunities for the future to be as flexible as possible in meeting the ever-changing needs of our industry.

“As the leading show for Business Aviation in Europe, we want to ensure our format delivers for everyone who is present at EBACE. We have listened carefully to feedback from our community and those calling for change. We often hear attendees praise the unparalleled networking opportunities and quality conference content on offer at EBACE, with real business happening on the show floor.

"As part of our commitment to amplifying our value proposition for visitors, we’ve made the strategic decision to continue with the exhibition but not to have a static display at EBACE25.”

EBACE25 will see the integration of its popular AIROPS conference for the first time, as well as the return of the Innovation Zone, for startup companies.

Krahmer continued, “As well as a completely different floorplan, we’re investing to realign EBACE with our core vision, providing a strengthened conference program that spotlights the latest market intelligence and developments in Business Aviation in Europe. In addition, we’re designing an opening event that will bring energy to the start of EBACE25 and offering a targeted meetup program for attendees to connect with like-minded individuals in specialized areas of interest.

"With more developments to come, we’re making the show what it needs to be: the premier place for the European Business Aviation industry to come together and do business.”