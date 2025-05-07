Rolls-Royce and Turkish Technic to Establish Aero Engine Maintenance Facility

Rolls-Royce and Turkish Technic will establish an independent center at Istanbul Airport.

The new facility, targeted to be operational by the end of 2027, will enable Turkish Technic to deliver comprehensive maintenance services for Trent XWB-97, Trent XWB-84 and Trent 7000 engines which power the Airbus A350 and Airbus A330neo aircraft, respectively. This will expand Turkish Technic’s engine maintenance and overhaul operations.

With a planned capacity of around 200 shop visits per year, the facility is expected to be one of the largest in the region. The facility will provide services to third party Rolls-Royce TotalCare customers, as well as the Turkish Airlines fleet.

President, Civil Aerospace at Rolls-Royce Rob Watson said, “We’re significantly increasing our global MRO capacity by 2030, and today’s announcement marks an important milestone on that journey as we add Turkish Technic to our global network of capable, flexible and resilient MRO providers to support our TotalCare customers around the world.”

Watson continued, “It reinforces our strong partnership with Turkish Airlines—whose fleet of Airbus A350s will be supported by this facility—and shows confidence in Turkish Technic’s ability to realize their ambition to become a world-class provider of civil large aero engine MRO.”

“In April 2024, we reaffirmed our commitment to Türkiye, announcing our intention to explore the implementation of a number of industrial initiatives. Today’s agreement is a demonstration of that commitment. We are delighted to welcome Turkish Technic into our expanding network of Trent engine maintenance centers,” Watson concluded.

Chairman of the Board at Turkish Technic Ahmet Bolat said, “We are thrilled to partner with one of the world’s leading engine manufacturers. Rolls-Royce’s expertise will be instrumental in enhancing our engine maintenance operations.”

Bolat added, “With our new facility expansion, we will be equipped to perform comprehensive maintenance services across a wide range of Trent engine models, allowing us to meet the evolving needs of the industry. Solidifying our position in the MRO industry, this partnership significantly expands our maintenance capabilities and empowers us to continue delivering world-class service to our customers worldwide.”