Hartzell Propeller’s Carbon Fiber Pathfinder Now Approved for Aviat Husky

Hartzell Propeller has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for its Pathfinder 3-blade carbon fiber propeller for Aviat Husky aircraft. It is available as a Top Prop STC upgrade for existing aircraft and as an STC option on new production aircraft through Aviat.

The 80-inch diameter Pathfinder replaces existing 2-blade composite, aluminum and wood propellers on Aviat Husky models A-1, A-1A, A-1B, A-1C-180 and A-1C-200. It is approved for aircraft powered by Lycoming O-360-C1G (180 HP) and IO-360-A1D6 (200 HP) piston engines.

"Flight testing demonstrated significant performance improvements with the Pathfinder-equipped Husky," said Jon Stoy, vice president of sales and marketing at Hartzell Propeller.

Stoy continued, "Compared to the baseline Type Certificated 2-blade Hartzell propeller, the 3-blade Pathfinder delivered a 15% shorter takeoff roll and a 20% increase in climb rate. Additionally, it meets noise limits without RPM restrictions and provides the same or better cruise performance."

Weighing 46 pounds, the Pathfinder propeller and spinner offer smoother idling, high durability and low life cycle cost, with a 2,400-hour / 6-year TBO. The propeller allows continuous operation at full power (2,700 RPM) and is approved for use at all gross weights.