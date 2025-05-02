Aeronautica Civil Colombia Accepts EASA STC for 5-Blade MT-Propeller MTV-27

Aeronautica Civil Colombia has accepted the EASA STC No. 10036196 for the installation of the 5-blade Quiet Fan Jet MT-Propeller MTV-27-1-E-C-F-R(P)/CFR225-55f on the Hawker Beechcraft King Air 200 Series powered by the propeller turbines Pratt and Whitney P&WC PT6A-41, -42, -52, -61.

This installation is already certified by EASA, FAA, Transport Canada, ANAC Brazil, DGAC Mexico and INAC Venezuela.

MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht says that the installation provides the following benefits:

General performance improvement (5% take-off & climb, 3 kts cruise with 1800 rpm)

Approximately 25 pounds less weight than the original 4-blade propellers with aluminum blades

No propeller speed restrictions on ground while operating in low idle

Aesthetic ramp appeal

Compliance for all models with German noise regulations 2010 "Landeplatz Lärmschutz Verordnung" for unrestricted airport operations in Germany and other European Countries

Due to the smaller diameter, the MT-Propeller for the Beech 200 Series has more ground clearance for less blade tip erosion and FODs.

The MT-Propeller natural composite blades provide inside and outside noise reduction. They have no life limit and are repairable in case of a FOD.

They also provide vibration damping characteristics for propeller operation and have bonded on nickel alloy leading edges for erosion protection of the blades.