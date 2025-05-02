Aeronautica Civil Colombia Accepts EASA STC for 5-Blade MT-Propeller MTV-27
Aeronautica Civil Colombia has accepted the EASA STC No. 10036196 for the installation of the 5-blade Quiet Fan Jet MT-Propeller MTV-27-1-E-C-F-R(P)/CFR225-55f on the Hawker Beechcraft King Air 200 Series powered by the propeller turbines Pratt and Whitney P&WC PT6A-41, -42, -52, -61.
This installation is already certified by EASA, FAA, Transport Canada, ANAC Brazil, DGAC Mexico and INAC Venezuela.
MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht says that the installation provides the following benefits:
- General performance improvement (5% take-off & climb, 3 kts cruise with 1800 rpm)
- Approximately 25 pounds less weight than the original 4-blade propellers with aluminum blades
- No propeller speed restrictions on ground while operating in low idle
- Aesthetic ramp appeal
- Compliance for all models with German noise regulations 2010 "Landeplatz Lärmschutz Verordnung" for unrestricted airport operations in Germany and other European Countries
Due to the smaller diameter, the MT-Propeller for the Beech 200 Series has more ground clearance for less blade tip erosion and FODs.
The MT-Propeller natural composite blades provide inside and outside noise reduction. They have no life limit and are repairable in case of a FOD.
They also provide vibration damping characteristics for propeller operation and have bonded on nickel alloy leading edges for erosion protection of the blades.