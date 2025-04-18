Dynamatic Technologies and Deutsche Aircraft Inaugurate D328eco Rear Fuselage Assembly Line

Dynamatic Technologies Limited and Deutsche Aircraft have inaugurated the rear fuselage assembly line for the 40-seater D328eco turboprop aircraft at Dynamatic's aerospace facility in Bangalore, India.

The marks the transition from planning and design to serial manufacturing and showcases the aerospace engineering and production capabilities in India. This milestone builds on the strategic partnership announced in 2024 and strengthened at Aero India 2025, where both companies reaffirmed their commitment to developing the rear fuselage for the D328eco aircraft.

The momentous occasion was marked by the presence of State Secretary of the Bavarian State Ministry for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy Mr. Tobias Gotthard, who officially inaugurated the assembly line. Also present were Mr. Nico Neumann, co-CEO of Deutsche Aircraft, and Mr. Udayant Malhoutra, CEO and managing director of Dynamatic Technologies Limited.

Gotthardt said, "This collaboration between Deutsche Aircraft and Dynamatic Technologies exemplifies our mutual dedication to innovation, sustainability and economic growth. Bavaria, as a leading hub for aerospace innovation, is proud to support initiatives that not only strengthen our regional capabilities but also contribute to global advancements in green aviation."

Neumann added, "Our partnership with Dynamatic Technologies fortifies the global supply chain and underscores our commitment to sustainable aviation. This collaboration, supports the efficient regional transport system under the Udaan scheme, is a testament to Bavaria's role in driving aerospace innovation and fostering international cooperation."

Malhoutra said, “We are honored to build this critical structure for the D328eco here in Bangalore. This assembly line is a testament to the 'Make in India' initiative, our deep capabilities in aerospace and our commitment to supporting green aviation goals globally.”

The inauguration of the assembly line represents a boost to the strategic partnership between India and the European Union in the aerospace sector, fostering international collaboration, high-skilled employment, advanced technology transfer and a transnational supply chain. This collaborative effort between India and Germany demonstrates the shared vision to build a more sustainable and interconnected aviation future.