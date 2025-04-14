AFI KLM E&M and Cebu Pacific Air Sign Partner on Components and Engines for A320/A321 Fleet

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance and Cebu Pacific Air announce the strengthening of their partnership for the A320/A321 fleet.

The two companies celebrated the upcoming signing for the component support for the A320 family fleet at the French Residence in Manila, while also entering into an agreement for CFM56-5B shop visit and on-wing/on-site support.

The formal signing ceremony had many guests, including French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade Mr. Saint-Martin, French Ambassador to the Philippines Mrs. Marie Fontanel and Philippines Secretary of Transportation Mr. Vince Dizon.

President and Chief Commercial Officer at Cebu Pacific Air Alexander Lao states, "Extending our partnership, including Engine Services, with AFI KLM E&M is a strategic move aligned with our growth trajectory. Their expertise and reliability in maintaining our A320/A321 fleet are critical as we expand our operations. This extended agreement ensures that we can continue to deliver safe, efficient, and cost-effective services to our passengers."

Vice President Sales Asia Pacific Tommaso Auriemma commented, "We are honored to renew our partnership with Cebu Pacific Air, a key client who has consistently demonstrated robust growth and innovation. This further collaboration on the A320 platform will reinforce our commitment to expanding our services and inventory in the Asia-Pacific region. Together, we are set to achieve new heights of operational excellence."