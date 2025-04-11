MTU Maintenance Completes 7,000th Shop Visit for V2500-A5 Engine

The MTU Maintenance network has completed 7,000 shop visits for its V2500-A5 engine program, marking the occasion with an event at MTU Maintenance Canada. MTU performed 38% of all V2500 shop visits worldwide for both independent customers and on behalf of the OEM, International Aero Engines AG (IAE) in 2024.

"MTU is an important part of the V2500 engine program, providing both production and aftermarket services," said Kelly Horan, president of IAE.

Horan added, "As the V2500 continues to see strong demand – with 300 million flight hours and counting – MTU's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) expertise will remain vital to meeting the needs of our customers around the world."

MTU Maintenance Canada, located south of Vancouver in Delta, British Columbia, is the MTU group’s third and most recent facility to offer MRO services for these engines.

MTU Maintenance Hannover first introduced the V2500 at its shop in 1989, while MTU Maintenance Zhuhai inaugurated its operations with that engine model in 2003. In 2017, MTU Maintenance Canada joined them to cover the American market.

“MTU Maintenance’s legacy is deeply entwined with that of the V2500 and the collective know-how which MTU’s locations have accumulated in the last 35 years. This is the key reason why we are one of the market’s top engine experts of choice for it,” says Uwe Zachau, managing director and CEO of MTU Maintenance Canada.

Besides the V2500-A5 commercial subtype, the site also conducts MRO workscopes on behalf of the OEM on the engine’s E5 military variant powering Embraer’s C-390 Millennium transport aircraft.