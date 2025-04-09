Jet-A Piston Engines by Continental Aerospace Technologies Reach 12 Million Flight Hours

Continental Aerospace Technologies’ line of Jet-A engines has now surpassed 12 million flight hours.

This highlights the growing popularity of Continental Jet-A piston engines, which are recognized for providing pilots with enhanced efficiency, reduced workload and cost savings by using readily available and more affordable Jet-A fuel.

These engines have gained traction among private aircraft owners and flight schools due to their ease of operation and consistent power delivery.

The Continental CD-170 is the newest engine in the CD-100 series. Featuring turbocharging technology, the CD-170 delivers 170 horsepower of takeoff power while its dry weight is below 345lbs. It also has a full authority digital control (FADEC) engine system.



“Surpassing 12 million flight hours is a major accomplishment for us,” said Oliver Leber, vice president of global sales & applications engineering at Continental.

Leber added, “This milestone is a testament to the exceptional performance of Continental’s Jet-A piston engines, which continue to deliver operational efficiency and real savings, allowing pilots to focus more on their flying experience and less on cockpit management.”

“This is a significant milestone for the team, and it truly reflects the dedication and the precise building process that goes into each Jet-A engine,” said Thomas Wünsch, head of business at Continental Germany and executive vice president & managing director.

Wünsch continued, “From research and design to the production floor, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure these engines meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. As we continue to move forward, we will focus on adding to the outstanding legacy that Continental has procured over the past 120 years.”



Continental Jet-A engines are directly installed on certified aircraft. Continental also offers a Standard Type Certificate (STC) retrofit kit, enabling operators to retrofit Jet-A technology to existing airplanes such as select models of Cessna 172s, Piper PA-28 and Diamond DA40.