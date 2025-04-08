StandardAero To Expand Its Shop Visit Capacity

StandardAero is accelerating plans to grow its annual CFM International LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B throughput capacity by 2029.

These plans reflect the projected increase in demand for quick-turn shop visit (QTSV) and performance restoration shop visit (PRSV) events as the worldwide fleet of A320neo family and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft grows.

StandardAero’s planned capacity ramp up will leverage the two LEAP test cells and significant available footprint at its San Antonio, TX facility.

StandardAero has also made an agreement with CFM International to provide LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B shop visits and test cell support. CFM International produces the LEAP family of engines and supports both LEAP and CFM56 fleets for more than 600 operators worldwide.

Engines inducted by StandardAero under this new agreement will facilitate the acceleration of the San Antonio facility’s path to run-rate efficiency and scale on the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B, benefitting operators worldwide.

CFM is expecting LEAP shop visits to triple by the end of this decade due in large part to a ~70% win rate on A320 family aircraft over the last several years and ~40% of the fleet in service being operated in hot and harsh environments, which can reduce on-wing life.

StandardAero supports the LEAP-1A (Airbus A320neo) and LEAP-1B (Boeing 737 MAX) as a CFM LEAP Premier MRO provider, having signed the first non-airline CFM Branded Service Agreement (CBSA) in the Americas for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B in March 2023.

The 810,000 sq. ft. San Antonio facility initially began accepting LEAP QTSVs in March 2024 and inducted its first PRSV workscope in the second half of 2024 after completing test cell correlation for both engine variants.

StandardAero’s LEAP line was designed to accommodate future expansion, including the correlation of additional test cells, and the facility is positioned to meet the growing needs of the LEAP open MRO ecosystem.

Commenting on the announcement for StandardAero, President, Engine Services, Airlines and Fleets Lewis Prebble said, “This agreement between StandardAero and CFM International reiterates the close relationship between the two companies, now in its 16th year. 2024 was a significant year for StandardAero’s journey as a Premier MRO provider, with our substantial investment in the program enabling us to induct our first QTSV and PRSV engine workscopes.”

Prebble continued, “We already provide LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B services to a range of airline operators and asset managers across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, South Asia and the Asia-Pacific region, and our capacity expansion over the next five years will enable us to further expand our support of the global LEAP customer base.”

In addition to the expansion in San Antonio, StandardAero continues to industrialize new engine component repairs for the LEAP family through its component repair services (CRS) segment’s network of locations and its Repair Development Center of Excellence.

StandardAero also grows its team of LEAP technicians through its in-house aviation mechanic training program, located at its San Antonio site’s training academy.